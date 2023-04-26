THROUGH APRIL 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|24
|88
|32
|16
|.364
|Arozarena TB
|23
|89
|31
|18
|.348
|Kelenic Sea
|21
|73
|25
|11
|.342
|Bichette Tor
|25
|106
|36
|15
|.340
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|25
|99
|33
|18
|.333
|Dubón Hou
|20
|85
|28
|18
|.329
|Trout LAA
|22
|86
|28
|17
|.326
|Franco TB
|23
|92
|29
|13
|.315
|Y.Díaz TB
|22
|83
|26
|19
|.313
|Verdugo Bos
|26
|103
|32
|20
|.311
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; 8 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18.
Pitching
Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 3 tied at 3-1.
