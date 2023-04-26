THROUGH APRIL 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor24883216.364
Arozarena TB23893118.348
Kelenic Sea21732511.342
Bichette Tor251063615.340
Guerrero Jr. Tor25993318.333
Dubón Hou20852818.329
Trout LAA22862817.326
Franco TB23922913.315
Y.Díaz TB22832619.313
Verdugo Bos261033220.311

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 9; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Kelenic, Seattle, 7; A.García, Texas, 7; 8 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Semien, Texas, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 19; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18.

Pitching

Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 3-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 3-0; Bradley, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 3 tied at 3-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you