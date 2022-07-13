THROUGH JULY 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL8632410861.333
Harper Phi642427749.318
Freeman LAD8634110656.311
McNeil NYM772648238.311
M.Machado SD782959052.305
Hoerner ChC722567828.305
Bell Was873169644.304
T.Turner LAD8634610549.303
Lux LAD782487543.302
Swanson Atl8934010155.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Adames, Milwaukee, 18; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 63; Lindor, New York, 61; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Arenado, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; 2 tied at 8-5.

