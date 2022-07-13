THROUGH JULY 12
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|86
|324
|108
|61
|.333
|Harper Phi
|64
|242
|77
|49
|.318
|Freeman LAD
|86
|341
|106
|56
|.311
|McNeil NYM
|77
|264
|82
|38
|.311
|M.Machado SD
|78
|295
|90
|52
|.305
|Hoerner ChC
|72
|256
|78
|28
|.305
|Bell Was
|87
|316
|96
|44
|.304
|T.Turner LAD
|86
|346
|105
|49
|.303
|Lux LAD
|78
|248
|75
|43
|.302
|Swanson Atl
|89
|340
|101
|55
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 24; Alonso, New York, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Cron, Colorado, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; Adames, Milwaukee, 18; Drury, Cincinnati, 18; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 18.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 72; Cron, Colorado, 67; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 63; Lindor, New York, 61; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Riley, Atlanta, 57; Arenado, St. Louis, 56; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Tellez, Milwaukee, 55.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 10-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 9-1; Alcantara, Miami, 9-3; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Carrasco, New York, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 8-4; 2 tied at 8-5.
