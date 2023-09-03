THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13151418361.356
Freeman LAD135536181111.338
Acuña Jr. Atl135546184123.337
Bellinger ChC10640613079.320
Betts LAD129505158117.313
Harper Phi10238211466.298
Harris II Atl11240011660.290
Stott Phi12849914469.289
L.Thomas Was13553715391.285
Arcia Atl11440111357.282

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 41; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 32; C.Walker, Arizona, 29.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 112; Alonso, New York, 100; Betts, Los Angeles, 98; Muncy, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; C.Walker, Arizona, 89; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 88; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; Steele, Chicago, 15-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-2; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.

