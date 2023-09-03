THROUGH SEPTEMBER 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|131
|514
|183
|61
|.356
|Freeman LAD
|135
|536
|181
|111
|.338
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|135
|546
|184
|123
|.337
|Bellinger ChC
|106
|406
|130
|79
|.320
|Betts LAD
|129
|505
|158
|117
|.313
|Harper Phi
|102
|382
|114
|66
|.298
|Harris II Atl
|112
|400
|116
|60
|.290
|Stott Phi
|128
|499
|144
|69
|.289
|L.Thomas Was
|135
|537
|153
|91
|.285
|Arcia Atl
|114
|401
|113
|57
|.282
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 41; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 32; C.Walker, Arizona, 29.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 112; Alonso, New York, 100; Betts, Los Angeles, 98; Muncy, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; C.Walker, Arizona, 89; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 88; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 2 tied at 85.
Pitching
Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; Steele, Chicago, 15-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-6; Morton, Atlanta, 14-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-2; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.
