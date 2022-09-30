THROUGH SEPTEMBER 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min14153716985.315
Judge NYY152554174130.314
Bogaerts Bos14754716883.307
J.Abreu ChW15358818084.306
Alvarez Hou13045213893.305
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
N.Lowe Tex15057317471.304
Giménez Cle14247614465.303
Kwan Cle14354716588.302
Y.Díaz TB13547013971.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 61; Trout, Los Angeles, 38; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 31; 2 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 130; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 122; Tucker, Houston, 104; A.García, Texas, 97; Alvarez, Houston, 96; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bichette, Toronto, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 89.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-6; Manoah, Toronto, 16-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Cole, New York, 13-7.

