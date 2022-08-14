THROUGH AUGUST 13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL10740313379.330
Freeman LAD11243414079.323
J.Iglesias Col9836311444.314
T.Turner LAD11245614171.309
McNeil NYM10035210848.307
Arenado StL10539711958.300
Lux LAD1033289859.299
M.Machado SD10540312075.298
Hoerner ChC9734310235.297
Riley Atl11344513167.294

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 30; Alonso, New York, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 28; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; Olson, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 97; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 89; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 83; Lindor, New York, 81; Cron, Colorado, 80; Olson, Atlanta, 75; Riley, Atlanta, 74; Arenado, St. Louis, 73; Freeman, Los Angeles, 72; 2 tied at 71.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 14-1; Wright, Atlanta, 14-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-1; Carrasco, New York, 13-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 12-6; Webb, San Francisco, 11-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 11-5; Rodón, San Francisco, 11-6; T.Walker, New York, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4.

