THROUGH AUGUST 13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|107
|403
|133
|79
|.330
|Freeman LAD
|112
|434
|140
|79
|.323
|J.Iglesias Col
|98
|363
|114
|44
|.314
|T.Turner LAD
|112
|456
|141
|71
|.309
|McNeil NYM
|100
|352
|108
|48
|.307
|Arenado StL
|105
|397
|119
|58
|.300
|Lux LAD
|103
|328
|98
|59
|.299
|M.Machado SD
|105
|403
|120
|75
|.298
|Hoerner ChC
|97
|343
|102
|35
|.297
|Riley Atl
|113
|445
|131
|67
|.294
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Riley, Atlanta, 30; Alonso, New York, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 28; Betts, Los Angeles, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 26; Arenado, St. Louis, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 24; Olson, Atlanta, 24; 3 tied at 23.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 97; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 89; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 83; Lindor, New York, 81; Cron, Colorado, 80; Olson, Atlanta, 75; Riley, Atlanta, 74; Arenado, St. Louis, 73; Freeman, Los Angeles, 72; 2 tied at 71.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 14-1; Wright, Atlanta, 14-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 13-1; Carrasco, New York, 13-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 12-6; Webb, San Francisco, 11-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 11-5; Rodón, San Francisco, 11-6; T.Walker, New York, 10-3; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4.
