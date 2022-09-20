THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Judge NYY143529167123.316
Bogaerts Bos13851416283.315
Arraez Min13451016081.314
J.Abreu ChW14555717282.309
N.Lowe Tex14254016567.306
Alvarez Hou12343113191.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Kirk Tor12742912858.298
Giménez Cle13444613359.298
Altuve Hou13049314592.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Rizzo, New York, 31; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Seager, Texas, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 29; 3 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 113; Tucker, Houston, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 94; A.García, Texas, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Bichette, Toronto, 89; Bregman, Houston, 88; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 85; 2 tied at 84.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 13-5; Taillon, New York, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 13-8.

