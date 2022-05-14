THROUGH MAY 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos311214219.347
J.Crawford Sea311093614.330
Anderson ChW271103616.327
France Sea331294215.326
Benintendi KC301113611.324
Trout LAA29993225.323
O.Miller Cle25862720.314
Devers Bos321334120.308
J.Martinez Bos25983012.306
Judge NYY311183627.305

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Stanton, New York, 30; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; 4 tied at 21.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.

