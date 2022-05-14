THROUGH MAY 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|31
|121
|42
|19
|.347
|J.Crawford Sea
|31
|109
|36
|14
|.330
|Anderson ChW
|27
|110
|36
|16
|.327
|France Sea
|33
|129
|42
|15
|.326
|Benintendi KC
|30
|111
|36
|11
|.324
|Trout LAA
|29
|99
|32
|25
|.323
|O.Miller Cle
|25
|86
|27
|20
|.314
|Devers Bos
|32
|133
|41
|20
|.308
|J.Martinez Bos
|25
|98
|30
|12
|.306
|Judge NYY
|31
|118
|36
|27
|.305
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Stanton, New York, 30; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; 4 tied at 21.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.