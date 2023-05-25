THROUGH MAY 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor512187131.326
Y.Díaz TB421524935.322
Arozarena TB501805634.311
Hays Bal451635025.307
Rizzo NYY501935830.301
Urshela LAA471675018.299
Yoshida Bos421644927.299
Semien Tex492016045.299
Guerrero Jr. Tor481885626.298
Dubón Hou401584729.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 9 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 35; Jung, Texas, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1.

