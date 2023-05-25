THROUGH MAY 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|51
|218
|71
|31
|.326
|Y.Díaz TB
|42
|152
|49
|35
|.322
|Arozarena TB
|50
|180
|56
|34
|.311
|Hays Bal
|45
|163
|50
|25
|.307
|Rizzo NYY
|50
|193
|58
|30
|.301
|Urshela LAA
|47
|167
|50
|18
|.299
|Yoshida Bos
|42
|164
|49
|27
|.299
|Semien Tex
|49
|201
|60
|45
|.299
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|48
|188
|56
|26
|.298
|Dubón Hou
|40
|158
|47
|29
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 9 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 36; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 35; Jung, Texas, 34; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 34.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Javier, Houston, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1.
