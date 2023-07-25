THROUGH JULY 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB8632710460.318
Yoshida Bos8734010752.315
Bichette Tor10042313047.307
Tucker Hou10036411157.305
J.Naylor Cle9033710240.303
Ohtani LAA9937411277.299
Merrifield Tor9233510043.299
Hays Bal903329747.292
J.Ramírez Cle9738311061.287
Turner Bos9636710563.286

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 74; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 2 tied at 8-3.

