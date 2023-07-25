THROUGH JULY 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|86
|327
|104
|60
|.318
|Yoshida Bos
|87
|340
|107
|52
|.315
|Bichette Tor
|100
|423
|130
|47
|.307
|Tucker Hou
|100
|364
|111
|57
|.305
|J.Naylor Cle
|90
|337
|102
|40
|.303
|Ohtani LAA
|99
|374
|112
|77
|.299
|Merrifield Tor
|92
|335
|100
|43
|.299
|Hays Bal
|90
|332
|97
|47
|.292
|J.Ramírez Cle
|97
|383
|110
|61
|.287
|Turner Bos
|96
|367
|105
|63
|.286
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; Devers, Boston, 24; A.García, Texas, 24; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; 3 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 74; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 2 tied at 8-3.
