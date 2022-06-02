THROUGH JUNE 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|42
|164
|59
|31
|.360
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|France Sea
|50
|197
|70
|23
|.355
|Arraez Min
|43
|148
|52
|25
|.351
|Devers Bos
|51
|214
|73
|39
|.341
|Benintendi KC
|49
|181
|61
|16
|.337
|Bogaerts Bos
|50
|186
|60
|32
|.323
|Mancini Bal
|48
|182
|56
|18
|.308
|Judge NYY
|47
|178
|54
|39
|.303
|Trout LAA
|45
|162
|49
|37
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; 4 tied at 29.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
