THROUGH JUNE 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos421645931.360
Anderson ChW401635824.356
France Sea501977023.355
Arraez Min431485225.351
Devers Bos512147339.341
Benintendi KC491816116.337
Bogaerts Bos501866032.323
Mancini Bal481825618.308
Judge NYY471785439.303
Trout LAA451624937.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Seager, Texas, 11; Devers, Boston, 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 38; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; 4 tied at 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

