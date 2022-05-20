THROUGH MAY 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Ward LAA
|29
|104
|39
|26
|.375
|J.Martinez Bos
|32
|126
|44
|19
|.349
|Anderson ChW
|33
|136
|47
|20
|.346
|Devers Bos
|39
|162
|53
|25
|.327
|France Sea
|40
|159
|52
|16
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|38
|144
|47
|22
|.326
|Trout LAA
|35
|122
|39
|32
|.320
|Judge NYY
|36
|137
|42
|32
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|37
|134
|41
|12
|.306
|Robert ChW
|30
|123
|37
|21
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; 4 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
