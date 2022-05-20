THROUGH MAY 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA291043926.375
J.Martinez Bos321264419.349
Anderson ChW331364720.346
Devers Bos391625325.327
France Sea401595216.327
Bogaerts Bos381444722.326
Trout LAA351223932.320
Judge NYY361374232.307
Benintendi KC371344112.306
Robert ChW301233721.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; France, Seattle, 28; Story, Boston, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 24; A.García, Texas, 24.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; R.López, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

