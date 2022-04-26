THROUGH APRIL 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Benintendi KC1449194.388
N.Lowe Tex1663246.381
France Sea16642411.375
Arraez Min1548176.354
J.Crawford Sea1654198.352
Ramírez Cle1660217.350
Franco TB15632212.349
Guerrero Jr. Tor17612110.344
Bogaerts Bos1664228.344
Kwan Cle14441510.341

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 6; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Rizzo, New York, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 17 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Bregman, Houston, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 6 tied at 2-1.

