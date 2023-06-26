THROUGH JUNE 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|78
|333
|106
|41
|.318
|Hays Bal
|70
|258
|82
|40
|.318
|Y.Díaz TB
|66
|253
|80
|51
|.316
|Verdugo Bos
|71
|284
|86
|51
|.303
|Yoshida Bos
|69
|268
|80
|40
|.299
|Ohtani LAA
|77
|300
|89
|52
|.297
|J.Ramírez Cle
|73
|290
|85
|46
|.293
|Taveras Tex
|64
|229
|67
|37
|.293
|Merrifield Tor
|71
|260
|76
|31
|.292
|Arozarena TB
|77
|274
|80
|48
|.292
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Robert Jr., Chicago, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 18; A.García, Texas, 18; Burger, Chicago, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Perez, Kansas City, 15; Jung, Texas, 15.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 61; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 61; Devers, Boston, 60; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 57; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50; 2 tied at 49.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 7-2.
