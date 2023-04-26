THROUGH APRIL 25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia2072328.444
Acuña Jr. Atl24993621.364
Marsh Phi22702514.357
Nimmo NYM23832914.349
Hoerner ChC22983420.347
Stott Phi23101347.337
E.Díaz Col2372248.333
Bogaerts SD25913017.330
Outman LAD24792515.316
Castellanos Phi24922919.315

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; 14 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 20; Olson, Atlanta, 20; Tellez, Milwaukee, 19; Outman, Los Angeles, 19; Bohm, Philadelphia, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Gallen, Arizona, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; Miley, Milwaukee, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; 5 tied at 3-2.

