THROUGH MAY 15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia371365214.382
Acuña Jr. Atl411605537.344
E.Díaz Col361163814.328
Goldschmidt StL411635227.319
Nimmo NYM411554923.316
T.Estrada SF391584926.310
Gurriel Jr. Ari371364224.309
Castellanos Phi411594930.308
Friedl Cin371243813.306
Happ ChC401454416.303

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 13; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Gorman, St. Louis, 10; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Gorman, St. Louis, 33; Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Bohm, Philadelphia, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Lindor, New York, 31; Olson, Atlanta, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 30; Fraley, Cincinnati, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Gallen, Arizona, 6-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-3; Morton, Atlanta, 5-3; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-1; Smyly, Chicago, 4-1; Wacha, San Diego, 4-1.

