THROUGH MAY 15
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|37
|136
|52
|14
|.382
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|41
|160
|55
|37
|.344
|E.Díaz Col
|36
|116
|38
|14
|.328
|Goldschmidt StL
|41
|163
|52
|27
|.319
|Nimmo NYM
|41
|155
|49
|23
|.316
|T.Estrada SF
|39
|158
|49
|26
|.310
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|37
|136
|42
|24
|.309
|Castellanos Phi
|41
|159
|49
|30
|.308
|Friedl Cin
|37
|124
|38
|13
|.306
|Happ ChC
|40
|145
|44
|16
|.303
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 13; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Gorman, St. Louis, 10; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Gorman, St. Louis, 33; Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Bohm, Philadelphia, 31; Alonso, New York, 31; Lindor, New York, 31; Olson, Atlanta, 30; Albies, Atlanta, 30; Arenado, St. Louis, 30; Fraley, Cincinnati, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Gallen, Arizona, 6-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-3; Morton, Atlanta, 5-3; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-1; Smyly, Chicago, 4-1; Wacha, San Diego, 4-1.
