THROUGH AUGUST 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9836912361.333
Devers Bos9538111864.310
Gurriel Jr. Tor9936611347.309
Bogaerts Bos10739812261.307
Kirk Tor983219849.305
Benintendi KC10638711845.305
Giménez Cle983229843.304
Judge NYY10840812494.304
T.Anderson ChW7933210050.301
Kwan Cle9735710754.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 45; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 99; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 88; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 70; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

