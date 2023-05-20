THROUGH MAY 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB391404533.321
Bichette Tor451906128.321
Arozarena TB441635129.313
Guerrero Jr. Tor421615025.311
Dubón Hou371494627.309
E.Duran Tex371273917.307
Verdugo Bos441715237.304
Hays Bal401454423.303
M.Chapman Tor441655022.303
Rizzo NYY451705128.300

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; 10 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 32; 4 tied at 31.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-2.

