THROUGH MAY 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|39
|140
|45
|33
|.321
|Bichette Tor
|45
|190
|61
|28
|.321
|Arozarena TB
|44
|163
|51
|29
|.313
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|42
|161
|50
|25
|.311
|Dubón Hou
|37
|149
|46
|27
|.309
|E.Duran Tex
|37
|127
|39
|17
|.307
|Verdugo Bos
|44
|171
|52
|37
|.304
|Hays Bal
|40
|145
|44
|23
|.303
|M.Chapman Tor
|44
|165
|50
|22
|.303
|Rizzo NYY
|45
|170
|51
|28
|.300
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Rooker, Oakland, 11; 10 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 34; Tucker, Houston, 32; 4 tied at 31.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 3 tied at 5-2.
