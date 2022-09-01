THROUGH AUGUST 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11644014073.318
J.Abreu ChW12848915172.309
Bogaerts Bos12446114270.308
Giménez Cle11538111549.302
N.Lowe Tex12447214260.301
Benintendi NYY12546013854.300
Judge NYY127470139104.296
Kirk Tor11537911252.296
Kwan Cle11542712667.295
Alvarez Hou10937711178.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 73.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.

