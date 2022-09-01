THROUGH AUGUST 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|116
|440
|140
|73
|.318
|J.Abreu ChW
|128
|489
|151
|72
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|124
|461
|142
|70
|.308
|Giménez Cle
|115
|381
|115
|49
|.302
|N.Lowe Tex
|124
|472
|142
|60
|.301
|Benintendi NYY
|125
|460
|138
|54
|.300
|Judge NYY
|127
|470
|139
|104
|.296
|Kirk Tor
|115
|379
|112
|52
|.296
|Kwan Cle
|115
|427
|126
|67
|.295
|Alvarez Hou
|109
|377
|111
|78
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; 2 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Bregman, Houston, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 73.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.
