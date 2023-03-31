THROUGH MARCH 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Cron Col
|1
|5
|4
|2
|.800
|d'Arnaud Atl
|1
|5
|4
|2
|.800
|W.Smith LAD
|1
|4
|3
|1
|.750
|Swanson ChC
|1
|4
|3
|1
|.750
|Bohm Phi
|1
|4
|3
|2
|.750
|Bogaerts SD
|1
|4
|3
|1
|.750
|Outman LAD
|1
|3
|2
|3
|.667
|Bae Pit
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Do.Smith Was
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Realmuto Phi
|1
|5
|3
|1
|.600
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 2; 11 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Cron, Colorado, 5; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 4; Bohm, Philadelphia, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; 7 tied at 2.
Pitching
Márquez, Colorado, 1-0; Scherzer, New York, 1-0; Stroman, Chicago, 1-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 1-0; Luzardo, Miami, 1-0; Zastryzny, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Luetge, Atlanta, 1-0.
