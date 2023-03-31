THROUGH MARCH 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Cron Col1542.800
d'Arnaud Atl1542.800
W.Smith LAD1431.750
Swanson ChC1431.750
Bohm Phi1432.750
Bogaerts SD1431.750
Outman LAD1323.667
Bae Pit1322.667
Do.Smith Was1321.667
Realmuto Phi1531.600

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 2; 11 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Cron, Colorado, 5; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 4; Bohm, Philadelphia, 3; Arenado, St. Louis, 3; Nimmo, New York, 3; 7 tied at 2.

Pitching

Márquez, Colorado, 1-0; Scherzer, New York, 1-0; Stroman, Chicago, 1-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 1-0; Luzardo, Miami, 1-0; Zastryzny, Pittsburgh, 1-0; Luetge, Atlanta, 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you