THROUGH MAY 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor381414620.326
Bichette Tor391665426.325
Y.Díaz TB391404533.321
Arozarena TB401504827.320
Heim Tex331193824.319
Rooker Oak341143619.316
Guerrero Jr. Tor371444524.313
Rizzo NYY411544827.312
Yoshida Bos331273923.307
Hays Bal351263820.302

Home Runs

Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Heim, Texas, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.

