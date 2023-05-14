THROUGH MAY 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|38
|141
|46
|20
|.326
|Bichette Tor
|39
|166
|54
|26
|.325
|Y.Díaz TB
|39
|140
|45
|33
|.321
|Arozarena TB
|40
|150
|48
|27
|.320
|Heim Tex
|33
|119
|38
|24
|.319
|Rooker Oak
|34
|114
|36
|19
|.316
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|37
|144
|45
|24
|.313
|Rizzo NYY
|41
|154
|48
|27
|.312
|Yoshida Bos
|33
|127
|39
|23
|.307
|Hays Bal
|35
|126
|38
|20
|.302
Home Runs
Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 35; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Heim, Texas, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; 3 tied at 4-1.
