THROUGH MAY 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor542317833.338
Y.Díaz TB461695437.320
Urshela LAA501795719.318
Hays Bal491785627.315
Rizzo NYY532046230.304
Yoshida Bos451755328.303
Semien Tex532186547.298
Franco TB542156435.298
Greene Det512026029.297
Arozarena TB531895635.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 37; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; 3 tied at 5-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you