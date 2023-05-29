THROUGH MAY 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|54
|231
|78
|33
|.338
|Y.Díaz TB
|46
|169
|54
|37
|.320
|Urshela LAA
|50
|179
|57
|19
|.318
|Hays Bal
|49
|178
|56
|27
|.315
|Rizzo NYY
|53
|204
|62
|30
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|45
|175
|53
|28
|.303
|Semien Tex
|53
|218
|65
|47
|.298
|Franco TB
|54
|215
|64
|35
|.298
|Greene Det
|51
|202
|60
|29
|.297
|Arozarena TB
|53
|189
|56
|35
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 15; Alvarez, Houston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 48; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 44; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 38; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 37; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 6-0; Javier, Houston, 6-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; 3 tied at 5-1.
