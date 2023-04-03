THROUGH APRIL 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Swanson ChC
|4
|17
|10
|4
|.588
|Arraez Mia
|5
|21
|11
|2
|.524
|Gorman StL
|4
|12
|6
|3
|.500
|Goldschmidt StL
|4
|16
|8
|3
|.500
|Turang Mil
|4
|10
|5
|5
|.500
|Bohm Phi
|4
|15
|7
|3
|.467
|Cron Col
|4
|15
|7
|3
|.467
|W.Smith LAD
|3
|11
|5
|2
|.455
|B.Anderson Mil
|4
|11
|5
|4
|.455
|Fraley Cin
|3
|9
|4
|2
|.444
Home Runs
T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Cron, Colorado, 7; Vosler, Cincinnati, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; 7 tied at 5.
Pitching
25 tied at 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.