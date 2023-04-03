THROUGH APRIL 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Swanson ChC417104.588
Arraez Mia521112.524
Gorman StL41263.500
Goldschmidt StL41683.500
Turang Mil41055.500
Bohm Phi41573.467
Cron Col41573.467
W.Smith LAD31152.455
B.Anderson Mil41154.455
Fraley Cin3942.444

Home Runs

T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 3; Cron, Colorado, 3; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 3; 9 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Cron, Colorado, 7; Vosler, Cincinnati, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; 7 tied at 5.

Pitching

25 tied at 1-0.

