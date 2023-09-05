THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13251818461.355
Freeman LAD137544182111.335
Acuña Jr. Atl136550184123.335
Bellinger ChC10741013181.320
Betts LAD131512161117.314
Harper Phi10338611467.295
Stott Phi12950414870.294
Harris II Atl11340311760.290
L.Thomas Was13553715391.285
Bohm Phi12346813267.282

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 44; Alonso, New York, 42; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 32; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 113; Alonso, New York, 102; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; C.Walker, Arizona, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 90; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 89; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; Bohm, Philadelphia, 86.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-2; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

