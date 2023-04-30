THROUGH APRIL 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor27993817.384
Arozarena TB271053521.333
Y.Díaz TB26943023.319
Bichette Tor281203818.317
Hays Bal26932917.312
Guerrero Jr. Tor281103420.309
Trout LAA271073320.308
Kelenic Sea26912814.308
Verdugo Bos291173622.308
Heim Tex23762316.303

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; 11 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 30; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Semien, Texas, 23; Heim, Texas, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 21; M.Chapman, Toronto, 21; Jung, Texas, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 21.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 5-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 3-0.

