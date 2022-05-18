THROUGH MAY 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA281013826.376
Bogaerts Bos351334520.338
J.Martinez Bos291143815.333
Devers Bos361505024.333
Anderson ChW311284219.328
Trout LAA341173831.325
Judge NYY341304130.315
France Sea371464615.315
Benintendi KC351253812.304
J.Crawford Sea351263816.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Rizzo, New York, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Seager, Texas, 8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Stanton, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 25; France, Seattle, 25; A.García, Texas, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Ward, Los Angeles, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cease, Chicago, 4-1; Manoah, Toronto, 4-1; Taillon, New York, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

