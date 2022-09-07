THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|130
|485
|153
|77
|.315
|Arraez Min
|121
|463
|146
|74
|.315
|J.Abreu ChW
|135
|518
|160
|75
|.309
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|N.Lowe Tex
|130
|494
|150
|63
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|121
|402
|122
|52
|.303
|Judge NYY
|132
|487
|147
|110
|.302
|Kirk Tor
|119
|396
|118
|53
|.298
|Alvarez Hou
|112
|390
|114
|78
|.292
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|120
|452
|132
|52
|.292
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
