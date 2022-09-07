THROUGH SEPTEMBER 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos13048515377.315
Arraez Min12146314674.315
J.Abreu ChW13551816075.309
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
N.Lowe Tex13049415063.304
Giménez Cle12140212252.303
Judge NYY132487147110.302
Kirk Tor11939611853.298
Alvarez Hou11239011478.292
Gurriel Jr. Tor12045213252.292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 118; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 86; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bichette, Toronto, 80; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

