THROUGH APRIL 11

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1241226.537
Stott Phi1145193.422
Swanson ChC10401610.400
Robles Was1236145.389
Freeman LAD12481811.375
Fraley Cin927103.370
Hoerner ChC10451611.356
Goldschmidt StL1140147.350
Reynolds Pit12491710.347
Bohm Phi1141147.341

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 6; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Cron, Colorado, 4; Olson, Atlanta, 4; Bogaerts, San Diego, 4; 20 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; Olson, Atlanta, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; Bohm, Philadelphia, 11; Arenado, St. Louis, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; Bogaerts, San Diego, 10; 9 tied at 9.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

