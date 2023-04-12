THROUGH APRIL 11
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|12
|41
|22
|6
|.537
|Stott Phi
|11
|45
|19
|3
|.422
|Swanson ChC
|10
|40
|16
|10
|.400
|Robles Was
|12
|36
|14
|5
|.389
|Freeman LAD
|12
|48
|18
|11
|.375
|Fraley Cin
|9
|27
|10
|3
|.370
|Hoerner ChC
|10
|45
|16
|11
|.356
|Goldschmidt StL
|11
|40
|14
|7
|.350
|Reynolds Pit
|12
|49
|17
|10
|.347
|Bohm Phi
|11
|41
|14
|7
|.341
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 6; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Cron, Colorado, 4; Olson, Atlanta, 4; Bogaerts, San Diego, 4; 20 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; Olson, Atlanta, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; Bohm, Philadelphia, 11; Arenado, St. Louis, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; Bogaerts, San Diego, 10; 9 tied at 9.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.