THROUGH JULY 15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|83
|304
|104
|52
|.342
|Devers Bos
|84
|340
|111
|61
|.326
|Bogaerts Bos
|87
|324
|103
|54
|.318
|Benintendi KC
|87
|322
|102
|37
|.317
|Kirk Tor
|82
|263
|83
|44
|.316
|T.Anderson ChW
|64
|270
|84
|43
|.311
|J.Martinez Bos
|79
|312
|96
|51
|.308
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|83
|300
|92
|37
|.307
|France Sea
|78
|310
|95
|34
|.306
|Alvarez Hou
|75
|268
|82
|57
|.306
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 66; Stanton, New York, 61; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; 2 tied at 54.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.
