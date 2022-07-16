THROUGH JULY 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8330410452.342
Devers Bos8434011161.326
Bogaerts Bos8732410354.318
Benintendi KC8732210237.317
Kirk Tor822638344.316
T.Anderson ChW642708443.311
J.Martinez Bos793129651.308
Gurriel Jr. Tor833009237.307
France Sea783109534.306
Alvarez Hou752688257.306

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 75; Judge, New York, 66; Stanton, New York, 61; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 12-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

