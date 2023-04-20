THROUGH APRIL 19
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|18
|68
|27
|13
|.397
|Mateo Bal
|16
|47
|17
|13
|.362
|Bichette Tor
|19
|82
|29
|11
|.354
|Rizzo NYY
|18
|64
|22
|10
|.344
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|19
|74
|25
|13
|.338
|Verdugo Bos
|20
|77
|26
|16
|.338
|Arozarena TB
|18
|72
|24
|14
|.333
|Hays Bal
|18
|68
|22
|15
|.324
|Dubón Hou
|15
|62
|20
|12
|.323
|France Sea
|19
|76
|24
|17
|.316
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; A.García, Texas, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Tucker, Houston, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.
