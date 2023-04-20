THROUGH APRIL 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor18682713.397
Mateo Bal16471713.362
Bichette Tor19822911.354
Rizzo NYY18642210.344
Guerrero Jr. Tor19742513.338
Verdugo Bos20772616.338
Arozarena TB18722414.333
Hays Bal18682215.324
Dubón Hou15622012.323
France Sea19762417.316

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 7; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; A.García, Texas, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Semien, Texas, 18; Devers, Boston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Tucker, Houston, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cortes, New York, 3-0; Houck, Boston, 3-0; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 3-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 3-1; 10 tied at 2-0.

