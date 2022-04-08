THROUGH APRIL 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Kwan Cle1210.500
Straw Cle1421.500
McCormick Hou1420.500
Bregman Hou1421.500
Brantley Hou1521.400
Trout LAA1310.333
Alvarez Hou1311.333
Merrifield KC1410.250
Witt Jr. KC1411.250
Benintendi KC1410.250

Home Runs

Alvarez, Houston, 1; Bregman, Houston, 1.

Runs Batted In

Bregman, Houston, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; Alvarez, Houston, 1; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Benintendi, Kansas City, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 1.

Pitching

Valdez, Houston, 1-0; Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you