THROUGH APRIL 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Kwan Cle
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Straw Cle
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|McCormick Hou
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Bregman Hou
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Brantley Hou
|1
|5
|2
|1
|.400
|Trout LAA
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|Alvarez Hou
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Merrifield KC
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
|Witt Jr. KC
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.250
|Benintendi KC
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.250
Home Runs
Alvarez, Houston, 1; Bregman, Houston, 1.
Runs Batted In
Bregman, Houston, 2; Lopez, Kansas City, 1; Alvarez, Houston, 1; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 1; Benintendi, Kansas City, 1; Ramírez, Cleveland, 1; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 1.
Pitching
Valdez, Houston, 1-0; Barlow, Kansas City, 1-0.
