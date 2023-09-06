THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|95
|382
|131
|73
|.343
|Y.Díaz TB
|117
|457
|147
|82
|.322
|Bichette Tor
|114
|484
|152
|54
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|122
|472
|139
|67
|.294
|Tucker Hou
|136
|497
|144
|80
|.290
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|131
|558
|159
|86
|.285
|Turner Bos
|126
|481
|137
|82
|.285
|Merrifield Tor
|131
|501
|142
|63
|.283
|Hays Bal
|122
|448
|126
|65
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 27; 2 tied at 26.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Turner, Boston, 91; Devers, Boston, 91; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 86; T.Hernández, Seattle, 86; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 85.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bello, Boston, 11-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.