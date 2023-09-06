THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex9538213173.343
Y.Díaz TB11745714782.322
Bichette Tor11448415254.314
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12247213967.294
Tucker Hou13649714480.290
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13155815986.285
Turner Bos12648113782.285
Merrifield Tor13150114263.283
Hays Bal12244812665.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 93; Bregman, Houston, 92; Turner, Boston, 91; Devers, Boston, 91; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 86; T.Hernández, Seattle, 86; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 85.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 14-7; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bello, Boston, 11-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

