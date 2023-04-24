THROUGH APRIL 23

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia2072328.444
Marsh Phi21662414.364
Acuña Jr. Atl23953420.358
Hoerner ChC21933320.355
Nimmo NYM22802814.350
Stott Phi2297337.340
Bogaerts SD24882917.330
T.Estrada SF20792617.329
E.Díaz Col2270238.329
Willi.Contreras Mil1865215.323

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; 10 tied at 5.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 21; Olson, Atlanta, 20; Outman, Los Angeles, 19; 5 tied at 18.

Pitching

Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Steele, Chicago, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Gallen, Arizona, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-1; Miley, Milwaukee, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; 2 tied at 3-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

