THROUGH APRIL 23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|20
|72
|32
|8
|.444
|Marsh Phi
|21
|66
|24
|14
|.364
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|23
|95
|34
|20
|.358
|Hoerner ChC
|21
|93
|33
|20
|.355
|Nimmo NYM
|22
|80
|28
|14
|.350
|Stott Phi
|22
|97
|33
|7
|.340
|Bogaerts SD
|24
|88
|29
|17
|.330
|T.Estrada SF
|20
|79
|26
|17
|.329
|E.Díaz Col
|22
|70
|23
|8
|.329
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|18
|65
|21
|5
|.323
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; 10 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21; Albies, Atlanta, 21; Olson, Atlanta, 20; Outman, Los Angeles, 19; 5 tied at 18.
Pitching
Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Steele, Chicago, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Gallen, Arizona, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; Lauer, Milwaukee, 3-1; Miley, Milwaukee, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; 2 tied at 3-2.
