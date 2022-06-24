THROUGH JUNE 23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|61
|218
|76
|38
|.349
|Bogaerts Bos
|68
|254
|85
|42
|.335
|Vaughn ChW
|51
|197
|65
|23
|.330
|Devers Bos
|68
|274
|90
|53
|.328
|J.Martinez Bos
|60
|233
|76
|40
|.326
|Alvarez Hou
|62
|224
|71
|46
|.317
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Kirk Tor
|60
|189
|58
|32
|.307
|Judge NYY
|68
|260
|79
|58
|.304
|J.Ramírez Cle
|63
|239
|72
|44
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 45; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.
