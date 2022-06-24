THROUGH JUNE 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min612187638.349
Bogaerts Bos682548542.335
Vaughn ChW511976523.330
Devers Bos682749053.328
J.Martinez Bos602337640.326
Alvarez Hou622247146.317
France Sea702758732.316
Kirk Tor601895832.307
Judge NYY682607958.304
J.Ramírez Cle632397244.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 21; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 45; Tucker, Houston, 45; A.García, Texas, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; France, Seattle, 45.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Pivetta, Boston, 7-5; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you