THROUGH JULY 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|96
|365
|120
|69
|.329
|Freeman LAD
|100
|389
|125
|70
|.321
|T.Turner LAD
|100
|406
|126
|61
|.310
|Iglesias Col
|85
|311
|95
|35
|.305
|Lux LAD
|92
|291
|88
|49
|.302
|Bell Was
|102
|371
|112
|52
|.302
|S.Marte NYM
|84
|342
|103
|57
|.301
|Riley Atl
|101
|396
|119
|61
|.301
|Bohm Phi
|94
|354
|106
|51
|.299
|Hoerner ChC
|85
|303
|90
|33
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Olson, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 85; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 73; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 65; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.
