THROUGH JULY 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9636512069.329
Freeman LAD10038912570.321
T.Turner LAD10040612661.310
Iglesias Col853119535.305
Lux LAD922918849.302
Bell Was10237111252.302
S.Marte NYM8434210357.301
Riley Atl10139611961.301
Bohm Phi9435410651.299
Hoerner ChC853039033.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 33; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; Olson, Atlanta, 21; 5 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 85; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 78; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 73; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 68; Olson, Atlanta, 67; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 66; Tellez, Milwaukee, 65; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 13-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Carrasco, New York, 11-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 10-6; T.Walker, New York, 9-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 9-3; 3 tied at 9-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

