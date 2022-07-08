THROUGH JULY 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|75
|277
|98
|48
|.354
|Devers Bos
|79
|321
|106
|59
|.330
|Benintendi KC
|80
|301
|96
|34
|.319
|France Sea
|71
|279
|88
|32
|.315
|Kirk Tor
|74
|234
|73
|40
|.312
|Alvarez Hou
|73
|260
|81
|55
|.312
|Bogaerts Bos
|79
|293
|91
|48
|.311
|Cabrera Det
|70
|253
|78
|18
|.308
|J.Martinez Bos
|72
|283
|87
|46
|.307
|Giménez Cle
|69
|225
|67
|27
|.298
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 59; Tucker, Houston, 57; Stanton, New York, 54; Story, Boston, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6.
