THROUGH JULY 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min752779848.354
Devers Bos7932110659.330
Benintendi KC803019634.319
France Sea712798832.315
Kirk Tor742347340.312
Alvarez Hou732608155.312
Bogaerts Bos792939148.311
Cabrera Det702537818.308
J.Martinez Bos722838746.307
Giménez Cle692256727.298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Altuve, Houston, 17.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 64; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Alvarez, Houston, 59; Tucker, Houston, 57; Stanton, New York, 54; Story, Boston, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; 2 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4; Pivetta, Boston, 8-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

