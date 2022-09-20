THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD146568187108.329
Goldschmidt StL139521168103.322
McNeil NYM13648615464.317
T.Turner LAD14559618193.304
M.Machado SD13652415590.296
Arenado StL13752115470.296
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Hoerner ChC12544412951.291
Bohm Phi13752815275.288
J.Turner LAD11943612561.287

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; M.Machado, San Diego, 92; Riley, Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.

