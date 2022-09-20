THROUGH SEPTEMBER 19
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|146
|568
|187
|108
|.329
|Goldschmidt StL
|139
|521
|168
|103
|.322
|McNeil NYM
|136
|486
|154
|64
|.317
|T.Turner LAD
|145
|596
|181
|93
|.304
|M.Machado SD
|136
|524
|155
|90
|.296
|Arenado StL
|137
|521
|154
|70
|.296
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Hoerner ChC
|125
|444
|129
|51
|.291
|Bohm Phi
|137
|528
|152
|75
|.288
|J.Turner LAD
|119
|436
|125
|61
|.287
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 30; 3 tied at 29.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 94; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; M.Machado, San Diego, 92; Riley, Atlanta, 92.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-3; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Fried, Atlanta, 13-6; Alcantara, Miami, 13-8; Rodón, San Francisco, 13-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.