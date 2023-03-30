THROUGH MARCH 29
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|d'Arnaud Atl
|1
|5
|4
|2
|.800
|Swanson ChC
|1
|4
|3
|1
|.750
|Smith Was
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Happ ChC
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Estrada SF
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Ruiz Was
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.500
|Robles Was
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Albies Atl
|1
|5
|2
|0
|.400
|Olson Atl
|1
|5
|2
|1
|.400
|Meneses Was
|1
|5
|2
|0
|.400
Home Runs
.
Runs Batted In
d'Arnaud, Atlanta, 2; Call, Washington, 1; Riley, Atlanta, 1; Mancini, Chicago, 1; Arcia, Atlanta, 1; Gomes, Chicago, 1; Swanson, Chicago, 1; Albies, Atlanta, 1; Meneses, Washington, 1.
Pitching
Stroman, Chicago, 1-0; Luetge, Atlanta, 1-0.
