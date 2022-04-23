THROUGH APRIL 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|N.Lowe Tex
|13
|51
|21
|5
|.412
|Kwan Cle
|12
|38
|15
|10
|.395
|Franco TB
|13
|56
|22
|11
|.393
|Ramírez Cle
|13
|51
|20
|7
|.392
|Bogaerts Bos
|13
|52
|20
|8
|.385
|Benintendi KC
|12
|43
|16
|3
|.372
|Choi TB
|12
|31
|11
|7
|.355
|J.Crawford Sea
|14
|45
|15
|7
|.333
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|14
|50
|16
|9
|.320
|Lopez KC
|12
|38
|12
|3
|.316
Home Runs
S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 14 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Brown, Oakland, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.
