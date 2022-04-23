THROUGH APRIL 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
N.Lowe Tex1351215.412
Kwan Cle12381510.395
Franco TB13562211.393
Ramírez Cle1351207.392
Bogaerts Bos1352208.385
Benintendi KC1243163.372
Choi TB1231117.355
J.Crawford Sea1445157.333
Guerrero Jr. Tor1450169.320
Lopez KC1238123.316

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; 14 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; Brown, Oakland, 12; France, Seattle, 12; Marsh, Los Angeles, 11; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 5 tied at 2-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you