THROUGH APRIL 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor22833014.361
Arozarena TB22853018.353
Guerrero Jr. Tor23903017.333
Trout LAA20762515.329
Bichette Tor23983213.327
Dubón Hou19802617.325
Verdugo Bos24943019.319
Kelenic Sea20692210.319
Franco TB22882813.318
Y.Díaz TB21802519.313

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 9; A.García, Texas, 7; Gallo, Minnesota, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Kelenic, Seattle, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Semien, Texas, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; 4 tied at 16.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; 7 tied at 3-0.

