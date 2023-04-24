THROUGH APRIL 23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|22
|83
|30
|14
|.361
|Arozarena TB
|22
|85
|30
|18
|.353
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|23
|90
|30
|17
|.333
|Trout LAA
|20
|76
|25
|15
|.329
|Bichette Tor
|23
|98
|32
|13
|.327
|Dubón Hou
|19
|80
|26
|17
|.325
|Verdugo Bos
|24
|94
|30
|19
|.319
|Kelenic Sea
|20
|69
|22
|10
|.319
|Franco TB
|22
|88
|28
|13
|.318
|Y.Díaz TB
|21
|80
|25
|19
|.313
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 9; A.García, Texas, 7; Gallo, Minnesota, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 6; Kelenic, Seattle, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 6; Judge, New York, 6; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 6; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Semien, Texas, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Tucker, Houston, 18; M.Chapman, Toronto, 18; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 18; 4 tied at 16.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 4-0; 7 tied at 3-0.
