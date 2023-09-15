THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex10441914483.344
Y.Díaz TB12749415989.322
Bichette Tor12151015657.306
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13959217194.289
Yoshida Bos12849614369.288
Turner Bos13451314684.285
Tucker Hou14452514987.284
Hays Bal13147713572.283
Franco TB11244212465.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 94; Seager, Texas, 92; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 91; 4 tied at 89.

Pitching

Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2.

