THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|104
|419
|144
|83
|.344
|Y.Díaz TB
|127
|494
|159
|89
|.322
|Bichette Tor
|121
|510
|156
|57
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|139
|592
|171
|94
|.289
|Yoshida Bos
|128
|496
|143
|69
|.288
|Turner Bos
|134
|513
|146
|84
|.285
|Tucker Hou
|144
|525
|149
|87
|.284
|Hays Bal
|131
|477
|135
|72
|.283
|Franco TB
|112
|442
|124
|65
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 31; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 29; 2 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 105; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 94; Seager, Texas, 92; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 91; 4 tied at 89.
Pitching
Eflin, Tampa Bay, 15-8; Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-9; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 13-7; Poche, Tampa Bay, 12-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bello, Boston, 12-9; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.