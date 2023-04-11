THROUGH APRIL 10

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1136184.500
Freeman LAD1038169.421
Stott Phi1041173.415
Robles Was1031125.387
Marsh Phi826105.385
Cooper Mia1038144.368
Reynolds Pit10411510.366
Estrada SF833125.364
Goldschmidt StL1036135.361
L.Thomas Was1039145.359

Home Runs

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Alonso, New York, 5; 16 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; Bohm, Philadelphia, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Olson, Atlanta, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Pitching

12 tied at 2-0.

