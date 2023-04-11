THROUGH APRIL 10
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|11
|36
|18
|4
|.500
|Freeman LAD
|10
|38
|16
|9
|.421
|Stott Phi
|10
|41
|17
|3
|.415
|Robles Was
|10
|31
|12
|5
|.387
|Marsh Phi
|8
|26
|10
|5
|.385
|Cooper Mia
|10
|38
|14
|4
|.368
|Reynolds Pit
|10
|41
|15
|10
|.366
|Estrada SF
|8
|33
|12
|5
|.364
|Goldschmidt StL
|10
|36
|13
|5
|.361
|L.Thomas Was
|10
|39
|14
|5
|.359
Home Runs
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Alonso, New York, 5; 16 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 11; Bohm, Philadelphia, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Olson, Atlanta, 11; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Pitching
12 tied at 2-0.
