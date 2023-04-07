THROUGH APRIL 6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|B.Anderson Mil
|6
|18
|9
|7
|.500
|Goldschmidt StL
|6
|20
|9
|3
|.450
|Arraez Mia
|8
|27
|12
|3
|.444
|Gorman StL
|5
|16
|7
|3
|.438
|Reynolds Pit
|6
|24
|10
|6
|.417
|Swanson ChC
|6
|24
|10
|7
|.417
|Estrada SF
|5
|22
|9
|3
|.409
|Stott Phi
|7
|27
|11
|0
|.407
|Happ ChC
|6
|20
|8
|6
|.400
|W.Smith LAD
|6
|23
|9
|6
|.391
Home Runs
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; Alonso, New York, 4; 9 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 10; Olson, Atlanta, 9; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; Vosler, Cincinnati, 7; Winker, Milwaukee, 7; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7.
Pitching
Freeland, Colorado, 2-0; Stroman, Chicago, 2-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Junis, San Francisco, 2-0; 18 tied at 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.