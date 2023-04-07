THROUGH APRIL 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
B.Anderson Mil61897.500
Goldschmidt StL62093.450
Arraez Mia827123.444
Gorman StL51673.438
Reynolds Pit624106.417
Swanson ChC624107.417
Estrada SF52293.409
Stott Phi727110.407
Happ ChC62086.400
W.Smith LAD62396.391

Home Runs

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 4; Alonso, New York, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 10; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 10; Olson, Atlanta, 9; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 8; Alonso, New York, 8; Vosler, Cincinnati, 7; Winker, Milwaukee, 7; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 7; Bogaerts, San Diego, 7; Cron, Colorado, 7.

Pitching

Freeland, Colorado, 2-0; Stroman, Chicago, 2-0; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; Junis, San Francisco, 2-0; 18 tied at 1-0.

