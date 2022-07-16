THROUGH JULY 15
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|90
|339
|112
|64
|.330
|Freeman LAD
|89
|351
|112
|58
|.319
|Bell Was
|92
|338
|105
|47
|.311
|McNeil NYM
|79
|273
|84
|38
|.308
|M.Machado SD
|81
|307
|94
|55
|.306
|Hoerner ChC
|75
|266
|81
|29
|.305
|T.Turner LAD
|89
|359
|109
|52
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|76
|279
|84
|29
|.301
|Lux LAD
|81
|257
|76
|45
|.296
|Cron Col
|89
|342
|101
|54
|.295
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; 3 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 76; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 70; Cron, Colorado, 69; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Olson, Atlanta, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 58; Freeman, Los Angeles, 58.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Darvish, San Diego, 8-4; 4 tied at 8-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.