THROUGH JULY 15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9033911264.330
Freeman LAD8935111258.319
Bell Was9233810547.311
McNeil NYM792738438.308
M.Machado SD813079455.306
Hoerner ChC752668129.305
T.Turner LAD8935910952.304
Iglesias Col762798429.301
Lux LAD812577645.296
Cron Col8934210154.295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; 3 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 76; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 70; Cron, Colorado, 69; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Olson, Atlanta, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 58; Freeman, Los Angeles, 58.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; Darvish, San Diego, 8-4; 4 tied at 8-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you