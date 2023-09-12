THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex10140813979.341
Y.Díaz TB12448015588.323
Bichette Tor11850015455.308
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12648814269.291
Tucker Hou14151414886.288
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13758516892.287
Hays Bal12847013572.287
Turner Bos13150214284.283
Merrifield Tor13450914364.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 103; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; 3 tied at 87.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.

