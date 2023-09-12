THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|101
|408
|139
|79
|.341
|Y.Díaz TB
|124
|480
|155
|88
|.323
|Bichette Tor
|118
|500
|154
|55
|.308
|Ohtani LAA
|135
|497
|151
|102
|.304
|Yoshida Bos
|126
|488
|142
|69
|.291
|Tucker Hou
|141
|514
|148
|86
|.288
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|137
|585
|168
|92
|.287
|Hays Bal
|128
|470
|135
|72
|.287
|Turner Bos
|131
|502
|142
|84
|.283
|Merrifield Tor
|134
|509
|143
|64
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Seager, Texas, 30; Devers, Boston, 30; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 30; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 29; Raleigh, Seattle, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 103; A.García, Texas, 100; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Turner, Boston, 94; Devers, Boston, 94; Bregman, Houston, 93; Seager, Texas, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 89; 3 tied at 87.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 14-8; Gibson, Baltimore, 14-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 14-8; Cole, New York, 13-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; L.Castillo, Seattle, 12-7; Bello, Boston, 12-8; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Poche, Tampa Bay, 11-3.
