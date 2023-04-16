THROUGH APRIL 15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|14
|53
|24
|11
|.453
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|15
|59
|23
|12
|.390
|Bichette Tor
|15
|68
|25
|11
|.368
|Seager Tex
|11
|39
|14
|7
|.359
|Kelenic Sea
|13
|45
|16
|8
|.356
|Dubón Hou
|11
|45
|16
|9
|.356
|Rutschman Bal
|15
|57
|20
|9
|.351
|Mateo Bal
|13
|40
|14
|12
|.350
|Urshela LAA
|12
|49
|17
|9
|.347
|Hays Bal
|15
|55
|19
|15
|.345
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 13 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 4 tied at 13.
Pitching
Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
