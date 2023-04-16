THROUGH APRIL 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor14532411.453
Guerrero Jr. Tor15592312.390
Bichette Tor15682511.368
Seager Tex1139147.359
Kelenic Sea1345168.356
Dubón Hou1145169.356
Rutschman Bal1557209.351
Mateo Bal13401412.350
Urshela LAA1249179.347
Hays Bal15551915.345

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 13 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 20; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; 4 tied at 13.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

