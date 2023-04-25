THROUGH APRIL 24
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|20
|72
|32
|8
|.444
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|24
|99
|36
|21
|.364
|Marsh Phi
|22
|70
|25
|14
|.357
|Nimmo NYM
|23
|83
|29
|14
|.349
|Hoerner ChC
|21
|93
|33
|20
|.355
|Stott Phi
|23
|101
|34
|7
|.337
|E.Díaz Col
|23
|72
|24
|8
|.333
|Bogaerts SD
|24
|88
|29
|17
|.330
|Outman LAD
|24
|79
|25
|15
|.316
|Castellanos Phi
|24
|92
|29
|19
|.315
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Olson, Atlanta, 6; 13 tied at 5.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21; Olson, Atlanta, 20; Outman, Los Angeles, 19; Bohm, Philadelphia, 19; 5 tied at 18.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Senga, New York, 3-0; Gallen, Arizona, 3-1; Megill, New York, 3-1; Miley, Milwaukee, 3-1; K.Nelson, Arizona, 3-1; 4 tied at 3-2.
