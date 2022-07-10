THROUGH JULY 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min7728210050.355
Devers Bos8032410659.327
Benintendi KC833099835.317
J.Martinez Bos742919147.313
France Sea732878932.310
Kirk Tor762427540.310
Bogaerts Bos813019349.309
Alvarez Hou752688257.306
Gurriel Jr. Tor772778334.300
Giménez Cle722347028.299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Seager, Texas, 18.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 58; Story, Boston, 55; Stanton, New York, 54; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you