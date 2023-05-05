THROUGH MAY 4

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia291034512.437
Acuña Jr. Atl331284530.352
T.Estrada SF291143920.342
E.Díaz Col30953212.337
Marsh Phi31953118.326
B.Reynolds Pit311183818.322
Friedl Cin321073410.318
Castellanos Phi331274025.315
Carroll Ari29993120.313
Nimmo NYM321193718.311

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Olson, Atlanta, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Murphy, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 24; Lindor, New York, 24; Gorman, St. Louis, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.

