THROUGH MAY 4
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|29
|103
|45
|12
|.437
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|33
|128
|45
|30
|.352
|T.Estrada SF
|29
|114
|39
|20
|.342
|E.Díaz Col
|30
|95
|32
|12
|.337
|Marsh Phi
|31
|95
|31
|18
|.326
|B.Reynolds Pit
|31
|118
|38
|18
|.322
|Friedl Cin
|32
|107
|34
|10
|.318
|Castellanos Phi
|33
|127
|40
|25
|.315
|Carroll Ari
|29
|99
|31
|20
|.313
|Nimmo NYM
|32
|119
|37
|18
|.311
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Olson, Atlanta, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Murphy, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Olson, Atlanta, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 24; Lindor, New York, 24; Gorman, St. Louis, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 8 tied at 3-1.
