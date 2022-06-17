THROUGH JUNE 16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|55
|195
|69
|34
|.354
|J.Martinez Bos
|54
|211
|74
|38
|.351
|Bogaerts Bos
|62
|232
|77
|39
|.332
|Devers Bos
|63
|258
|85
|53
|.329
|Kirk Tor
|55
|170
|54
|26
|.318
|France Sea
|63
|249
|79
|29
|.317
|Alvarez Hou
|57
|205
|64
|39
|.312
|Judge NYY
|61
|232
|72
|53
|.310
|J.Ramírez Cle
|59
|222
|68
|40
|.306
|Benintendi KC
|61
|226
|68
|23
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Rizzo, New York, 43; Story, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.
