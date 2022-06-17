THROUGH JUNE 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min551956934.354
J.Martinez Bos542117438.351
Bogaerts Bos622327739.332
Devers Bos632588553.329
Kirk Tor551705426.318
France Sea632497929.317
Alvarez Hou572056439.312
Judge NYY612327253.310
J.Ramírez Cle592226840.306
Benintendi KC612266823.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; 3 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 45; Rizzo, New York, 43; Story, Boston, 42; A.García, Texas, 41; France, Seattle, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; Devers, Boston, 40; 2 tied at 39.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.

