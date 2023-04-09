THROUGH APRIL 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor935165.457
Duvall Bos8331511.455
Guerrero Jr. Tor936167.444
Rutschman Bal936145.389
Bichette Tor942167.381
Arozarena TB935139.371
Robert Jr. ChW941157.366
Judge NYY933128.364
Suárez Sea1042154.357
Torres NYY928106.357

Home Runs

Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 8 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 14; Duvall, Boston, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 9; M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 8 tied at 8.

Pitching

11 tied at 2-0.

