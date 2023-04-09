THROUGH APRIL 8
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|9
|35
|16
|5
|.457
|Duvall Bos
|8
|33
|15
|11
|.455
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|9
|36
|16
|7
|.444
|Rutschman Bal
|9
|36
|14
|5
|.389
|Bichette Tor
|9
|42
|16
|7
|.381
|Arozarena TB
|9
|35
|13
|9
|.371
|Robert Jr. ChW
|9
|41
|15
|7
|.366
|Judge NYY
|9
|33
|12
|8
|.364
|Suárez Sea
|10
|42
|15
|4
|.357
|Torres NYY
|9
|28
|10
|6
|.357
Home Runs
Duvall, Boston, 4; Judge, New York, 4; Franco, Tampa Bay, 4; Devers, Boston, 4; Robert Jr., Chicago, 4; 8 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 14; Duvall, Boston, 14; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 10; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 9; M.Chapman, Toronto, 9; Franco, Tampa Bay, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 8 tied at 8.
Pitching
11 tied at 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.